Angola ruling party wins election; defense minister to lead – Philippine Star
|
Philippine Star
|
Angola ruling party wins election; defense minister to lead
Philippine Star
FILE — In this Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 file photo Joao Lourenco, shows his ink-stained finger as he faces the media after casting his vote in elections in Luanda, Angola, Angola's election commission announced Friday Aug. 25, 2017, the ruling MPLA …
But the main opposition party disputed the results in the election held this week, asserting the vote had been …
Angola's ruling party MPLA wins polls
#AngolaDecides: Defense Minister Joao Lourenco declared winner of Angola poll
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!