Another Deadly Blow As Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Army Soldiers in Bornu , Scores Feared Dead

Nigeria’s dreaded Islamic terrorist group, Boko Haram has laid ambush to villagers in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, as scores of people were reportedly killed.

An ambush by Boko Haram terrorists in Meleri, a village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, has resulted in scores of fatalities, a security source told SaharaReporters.

Victims of the ambush, which occurred at about 11 am on Wednesday, included soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

According to the source, who is not authorized to speak to journalists, the troops were attacked while undertaking a trip from Konduga town, the local government headquarters, to Kawuri, a few kilometers from Meleri.





“We lost soldiers and four CTJF members. The troops were ambushed by terrorists on their way to Konduga yesterday, leaving many wounded on both sides. As our troops approached the desolate village, the terrorists opened fire on the convoys,” said the source.