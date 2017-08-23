Presidential Committee Accuses EFCC Of Frustrating Efforts – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Presidential Committee Accuses EFCC Of Frustrating Efforts
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The presidential ad-hoc committee set up to reposition the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and restore the nation's membership of the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Unit has cried out over the frustration of its efforts. The …
