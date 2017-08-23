Anyaoku, Tukur for Otobo Book Launch on August 28 – THISDAY Newspapers
Anyaoku, Tukur for Otobo Book Launch on August 28
Former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, and President of the African Business Roundtable and Chairman of NEPAD Business Group, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, will participate to launch a new book titled: 'Africa in Transition: A New …
