Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anyaoku, Tukur for Otobo Book Launch on August 28 – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Anyaoku, Tukur for Otobo Book Launch on August 28
THISDAY Newspapers
Former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, and President of the African Business Roundtable and Chairman of NEPAD Business Group, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, will participate to launch a new book titled: 'Africa in Transition: A New …
Unbundling the dynamics of transition in Africa -Part 1Guardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.