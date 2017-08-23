Apapa Gridlock: LASTMA Establishes Operation Keep Traffic Moving – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Apapa Gridlock: LASTMA Establishes Operation Keep Traffic Moving
P.M. News
Mr Chris Olakpe, the LASTMA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said the authority had been working assiduously to reduce gridlocks in Apapa and its environs. “LASTMA has been assisting in the movement of traffic in Apapa by trying to streamline traffic; it …
Gridlock Returns To Apapa Wharf Axis
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!