APC says no preferred candidate in Anambra poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it has no preferred candidate in any of the 12 aspirants jostling for the ticket of the party in the forthcoming Anambra governorship poll.

National Organising Secretary of the party, Chief Osita Izunaso, stated this yesterday while inaugurating the party’s governorship primary election committee led by Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State.

Izunaso also faulted insinuations that the party had zoned the governorship ticket to a senatorial district in the state, adding that such information should be disregarded.

Shettima, who thanked the party for reposing confidence on his four-member committee, assured that his panel would strictly abide by the guidelines stipulated by the party.

He noted: “The road-map is very clear, there is a modus operandi for accreditation and of course, it is not rocket science since the list of the accredited delegates had been given to us and we shall abide by all the norms and values laid down.”

