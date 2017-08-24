APC secretariat killing: Dickson’s aide condemns attack

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—AIDE to Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has condemned last week’s violence at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress, APC, acting state Chairman which led to the death of two persons.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Fyneman Wilson, noted that as a political party, the APC was expected to behave in more decent manner.

Wilson, a former commissioner in the state expressed dismay that the mere installation of the party acting chairman could result in the death of two persons.

His words: “We condemn the ugly incident in its totality. As a political party, we expected them to behave in more decent manner. To only install the acting chairman of the party, it ended in claiming the lives of two Bayelsans. It is condemnable.”

He called on security agencies in the state to fish out those behind the dastardly act and prosecute them.

The post APC secretariat killing: Dickson’s aide condemns attack appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

