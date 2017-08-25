Appeal Court security men beat tricycle driver to death over fare

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A tricycle driver was, yesterday, beaten to death by security men attached to the Court of Appeal in Igbosere, Lagos.

A court official, who did not want his name mentioned, said that the deceased carried the unnamed security man, who boarded the late driver’s tricycle from Obalende, to the gate of the Court Appeal.

He said after the security man alighted from the tricycle, the deceased demanded for his fare, which led into an argument and the security man and his colleagues beat the tricycle driver to death.

The driver’s colleagues, who got angry over the development, started a riot and attacked the Court of Appeal. Cars and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Although no arrest had been made at press time, the Police at Lion Building confirmed the incident.

