Wike is next to be booted out – APC reacts to Sekibo’s sack – Daily Post Nigeria
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Wike is next to be booted out – APC reacts to Sekibo's sack
Daily Post Nigeria
Chairman of the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Davies Ibiamu, has expressed gladness over the victories of the party's candidates at the Appeal Court, saying Governor Wike is next to be ousted. The court on …
Appeal Court sacks PDP Senator
Court of appeal affirms PDP Senator Sekibo's removal
Senator George Sekibo loses appeal against sack order
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!