Victoria’s secret no more as Australian model gets first wings – The Sydney Morning Herald
|
The Sydney Morning Herald
|
Victoria's secret no more as Australian model gets first wings
The Sydney Morning Herald
If ever a model's name made her a perfect fit to walk in the Victoria's Secret fashion show, it's Australian Victoria Lee. Lee is among several names making their debut in the next Victoria's Secret fashion show later this year.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017: And the new Angels are…
Mayowa Nicholas Will Be Making Her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut This Year
Nigerian model Mayowa Nicholas to walk in Victoria's Secret fashion show
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!