Arsenal concede defeat in Thomas Lemar bid as Arsene Wenger refuses to rule out Shkodran Mustafi exit
Telegraph.co.uk
Arsenal concede defeat in Thomas Lemar bid as Arsene Wenger refuses to rule out Shkodran Mustafi exit
Arsene Wenger has conceded defeat in his attempt to sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco but refused to rule out the departure of centre-back Shkodran Mustafi over the next week. Arsenal have had three bids rejected by Monaco for Lemar but the main focus …
Wenger's back three ploy could be doomed if Arsenal lose at Anfield
Arsenal Transfer News LIVE updates: Thomas Lemar deal dead, Alexis Sanchez available
Arsene Wenger confirms Alexis Sanchez available to play Liverpool – but will it be his final game for Arsenal?
