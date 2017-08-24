Arsenal Wenger Not Expecting Bids For Shkodran Mustafi

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he does not expect any bids for defender Shkodran Mustafi before the transfer window closes on Aug 31.

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing the Germany international.

“No I do not expect (any offers for Mustafi),” he said in his press conference.

“It is difficult for me to speak about any individual cases because we are now in the final seven days of the transfer market and it is always very difficult to predict what will happen there.

“And you have to make quick and sharp decisions and you cannot plan that and come out in a press conference with how you will respond to any solicitation.”

