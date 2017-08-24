Pages Navigation Menu

Asari Dokubo speaks on ‘United States of Biafra’ government, constitution [VIDEO]

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Biafra, Politics | 0 comments

The leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force (NDVF), Chief Asari Dokubo, has said Biafra will be known as United States of Biafra. In a 13-minute clip currently trending on social media, he also revealed that he has been involved in drafting the Biafran constitution. Dokubo stated that the ‘confederating units’ of Biafra may be […]

