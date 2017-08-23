Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aso Villa And The Audacity Of Rats – Reuben Abati

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

written by Dr.Reuben Abati What’s that sound I am hearing?” “What sound?” “I thought I heard something like miaow, miaow…” “Oh my cats…oh yes…” “Are you now breeding cats?” “Not really. But I have just joined a group of concerned Nigerians who are planning to go to the Presidential Villa in Abuja to help sort…

The post Aso Villa And The Audacity Of Rats – Reuben Abati appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.