ASUP faults new JAMB cut-off mark

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) says the new cut-off mark for admission into universities, polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of education will affect the standard of education. Mr Usman Dutse, President of the union, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos that the union did not buy the decision of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

