ASUU Executives To Decide Fate Of Ongoing Strike Tomorrow

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will on Friday, August 25, hold a National Executive Council meeting, with the aim to determine the direction of the ongoing national strike.

The meeting is coming on the back of an earlier meeting of the national branches held across the country on Wednesday to decide on whether the strike should continue or not.

It is understood that during yesterday’s meeting, all the branches were told to submit their respective reports to the national body who will take a final decision.

Specifically, the national branches were given three options by the national body to choose from at their deliberations, which are: to continue with the strike action, suspend the action or, ‘positively review the federal government proposal.’

Premium Times is reporting that all branch chairmen are expected to be in Abuja today while the meeting on Friday is tentatively expected to end on Saturday after which a decision will be communicated to Nigerians.

When contacted on the planned meeting, the ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, said he would only speak after the meeting had been held.

“We cannot react now but after the NEC meeting we will speak on the developments,” he said.

ASUU, an umbrella body of all university lecturers in the country, is currently on strike over the federal government’s failure to fulfil its 2009/2013 agreement with the union.

The union embarked on the strike on August 13 over issues of poor funding, welfare of its members and the failure of the federal government to honour aspects of past agreements it had with its members.

Even after the meeting it held with the union – which 360nobs learnt had it a snag – the federal government revealed that the ongoing strike action by the union may be called off “within the next one week”.

To further compound the already complicated situation, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on Monday said it will today meet with the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and the Non-Academic Technicians (NAT), in Abuja to decide on whether to join the ongoing industrial action or not.

The post ASUU Executives To Decide Fate Of Ongoing Strike Tomorrow appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

