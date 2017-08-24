Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ASUU Justifies Strike, Accuses Ngige of Blackmail

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has called on the Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, to desist from cheap blackmail in the handling of the ongoing strike called by the union.

The President of the union, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, in a bulletin on the strike, asked members of the union to disregard the comment by the minister that the strike was illegal.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

He said, “Our national struggle to revitalise the Nigerian university system is comprehensive and total. Remain resolute and steadfast as victory is certain.”

Also, the ASUU Chairman at the University of Ibadan, Dr Deji Omole, who condemned the tactics employed by the Federal Government over the demands of the union, said it was deceitful for the minister to insinuate that the N23bn earned allowances, which the Federal Government promised to pay soon, were only for lecturers.

He said the earned allowances were for both deserving academic and non-academic staff, stressing that it was too early for Ngige to embark on blackmail.

Omole said the union was more interested in enduring legacies to reposition public education in the country through adequate funding of public education, which the present government had failed to prioritise.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post ASUU Justifies Strike, Accuses Ngige of Blackmail appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.