Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ASUU strike: NEC meets Friday on next line of action

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The ​leadership of the ​Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, will ​meet again ​on Friday​. The National Executive Council​, NEC, ​meeting ​will review the industrial action and decide on the next step. ​ Branches ​are expected to make submissions by giving their respective postions on meetings held Wednesday across the country. ​B​ranch chairmen ​are expected […]

ASUU strike: NEC meets Friday on next line of action

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.