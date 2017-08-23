ASUU strike: University of Ibadan terminates first semester

The University of Ibadan has terminated its first semester, following the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, strike. The university management has moved activities left in the semester, especially examination, to second semester. According to the University, whatever was left in the first semester examination will hold in the second semester, to bridge the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

