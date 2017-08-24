Pages Navigation Menu

ASUU Strike Will Not Affect 2017 Admisison Process – JAMB

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has assured that the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) would not affect this year’s admission process. This assurance was given by JAMB’s Head of information Dr Fabian Benjamin during an interview with newsmen. He mentioned that JAMB is partnering with other stake …

