Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Atinuke Lawal-Thomas​: ​Security ​f​unding and ​p​light of IDP​s​

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It is disturbing that some individuals are alleged to be richer than critical sectors of the economy like the security. Rather than such wealth to be deployed for economic development, the money in the individual pockets are selfishly used for luxury lifestyles. There have been media reports that security agencies do not have sufficient equipment […]

Atinuke Lawal-Thomas​: ​Security ​f​unding and ​p​light of IDP​s​

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.