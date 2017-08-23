Attack on Bayelsa APC secretariat sponsored — Acting Chairman

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—THE Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, yesterday, said that Friday shooting at its secretariat in Yenagoa was sponsored.

While condemning the attack, the party said that the intention was to disrupt the inauguration of new it’s structure in the state.

Acting Chairman of the APC, Mr Joseph Fafi, stated this in a statement.

He said, “Preliminary investigation showed that the intention of the sponsors and attackers of the secretariat was to distract the inauguration with shooting and to cause pandemonium but they were overpowered by security operatives and resilient party supporters.

“Though, at the end, two party members lost their lives, it goes without saying that politics should be devoid of bitterness, rancour and acrimony. Those who sponsored these hoodlums to take lives and destroy properties are themselves equally culpable of these dastardly and nefarious acts.

“Bayelsa indigenes at all levels are enjoined to be vigilant while security agents and law enforcement agencies are urged to equally step up their duties towards the arrest, prosecution of the hoodlum and the protection of lives and properties in the state.

“The newly inaugurated acting Chairman and the Exco members are determined to give Bayelsa people and all those living and doing business in Bayelsa a new lease of life. This is a new dawn. It is no longer business as usual.

“The old, corrupt and mundane order must give way because change has come to stay.”

