Audience Measurement Will Boost Broadcast Industry – FG

by Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The federal government is set to organise an audience measurement conference to provide broadcast industry stakeholders the opportunit to contribute to efforts to establish a scientific audience measurement system for the broadcast industry in the country.

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this in Lagos yesterday, at the Broadcasting Organisation o Nigeria (BON) third International Summit on Digital Broadcasting in Nigeria, said the event will hold on Oct. 3, 2017.

“It is imperative that we urgently put in place an industry framework that will ensure that content producers receive their just due for th value of the content they create, as well as provide objective guarantees to the advertising community on their return-on-investment on media placements. This will then have the overall effect of guaranteeing greater spending by the advertisers, who are all seeking to grow their market share.

“This industry framework can only happen if the Ministry of Information and Culture, which fortunately supervises both the broadcasting and advertising industries, serves as a catalyst for putting in place a robust audience measurement system that is in line with global standards and supports the realization of the immense potential that the Nigerian creative and entertainment industr holds,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said for the Digital Switch Over from analogue to digital television to be sustainable for signal distributors, channel owners, TV content producers and advertisers, the scientific audience measurement system is critical to articulate the value of the content to consumers, as well as the value of the audience to advertisers, particularly in the broadcast sector.

He said lack of a scientific audience measurement system has resulted in under-investment in the sector, which is necessary to foster the growth of the industry, as the advertising community continues to rely on subjective factors when making decisions on the content they want, as opposed to how many viewers the content truly attracts.

The minister said as a consequence, television platforms are subjected to renting out space on their channels to sustain their businesses and content producers have become increasingly over-reliant on sponsorship which, unfortunately, skews the authenticity of their creative output in favour of a few decision makers and not the millions of TV viewers.

