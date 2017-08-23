Authorities say drug resistant HIV rises in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe is recording increased cases of drug resistant HIV which have contributed to shortages of Abacavier, a drug administered to patients a Senior Government Official said on Wednesday. Abacavier is administered to patients who would have failed or reacted to initial drug combinations. The Herald reported that the Secretary for Health and Child Care Gerald…

The post Authorities say drug resistant HIV rises in Zimbabwe appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

