Awka worst state capital in Nigeria – Uba

Senator Andy Uba has said that Awka, the capital city of Anambra State was the worst state capital in the whole of Nigeria.

Uba, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) disclosed this in Awka after touring the state ahead of the primary election of the party slated for August 26.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Joseph Itazi, Uba after touring the 14 local government said that the state lacked a befitting capital.

He added that his tour of the state had also re-emphasised the enormous work that needed to be done in the state.

“Let us look at Awka as a state capital, Awka till today remain’s the worst capital in the whole of Nigeria, it’s present infrastructural state does not justify its status as a capital city.

“When I won my elections in 2007, I had plans for Awka, we were going to create a new Awka, with well laid out plans befitting to a state like ours

“Sadly, I was removed from office after 17 days and till date no administration has deemed it worthy to toe such a path.

“Let me assure you that in my first year in office, I will begin to implement such ideas, Awka must be given the status it deserves,” he said.

Uba said that the current administration in the state lacked ideas and had failed to deliver benefits to Anambra people.

He said that the state had not had any development since the administration adding that he was aware of the enormous work that needed to be done if he is voted in as the State governor.

He described his gubernatorial ambition as one laden with the burden to develop the state in the shortest time possible

He bemoaned the state of infrastructure in the state, promising to galvanize all resources available to the state for the benefit of its citizens.

“Anambra State has all it takes to excel, in my years of service, I have come to understand that the state can compete with the likes of Lagos, Kano and Rivers States, with our abundant resources, we can compete with these aforementioned states.”

He urged the delegates to ignore the lies peddled against him, stating that he at no point in time had the intention of changing or removing any of the party leaders, officials or delegates.

Uba also promised to run an inclusive campaign that would be powered by ideas.

