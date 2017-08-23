Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Baba Sala : Veteran actor is not dead – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

Baba Sala : Veteran actor is not dead
Pulse Nigeria
Mr Yemi, the son of the octogenarian actor, told newsmen that the reports of the 82-year-old's death are false. Published: 28 minutes ago , Refreshed: 23 minutes ago; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · Veteran actor, Baba Sala, said to be recovering
Baba Sala Is Dead?Information Nigeria
Stop wishing 'Baba Sala' dead – SonThe Punch
Is Veteran Comic Actor, Bala Sala Really Dead – Find Out HereNigeria Today
TheNewsGuru –The Nation Newspaper
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.