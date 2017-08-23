Baba Sala : Veteran actor is not dead – Pulse Nigeria
|
The Punch
|
Baba Sala : Veteran actor is not dead
Pulse Nigeria
Mr Yemi, the son of the octogenarian actor, told newsmen that the reports of the 82-year-old's death are false. Published: 28 minutes ago , Refreshed: 23 minutes ago; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · Veteran actor, Baba Sala, said to be recovering …
Baba Sala Is Dead?
Stop wishing 'Baba Sala' dead – Son
Is Veteran Comic Actor, Bala Sala Really Dead – Find Out Here
