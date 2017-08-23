Pages Navigation Menu

Baba Sala is not dead- Son declares – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

Baba Sala is not dead- Son declares
TheNewsGuru
Debunking his rumoured death, his son Yemi revealed that the reports of the 82 year old's death is simply false. According to him:” It's not true. I still spoke to him this morning. This man you're talking about is my biological father and it's painful

