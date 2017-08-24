Babachir, Oke await fate as Buhari receives report – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Babachir, Oke await fate as Buhari receives report
Daily Trust
President Muhammadu Buhari (right) receives report on suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir David Lawal and Director-General of National Intelligence Agency Ayodele Oke from the panel members led by Vice President Yemi …
UPDATED: Buhari has final decision on suspended Lawal, Oke, Osinbajo says after submitting report
Buhari To Decide SGF, NIA DG's Fate
Only Buhari will decide fate of Lawal, Oke, says Osinbajo
