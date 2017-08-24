Bad attitudes of Ghanaians contributing to poor sanitation – Ghana News Agency
Ghana News Agency
Bad attitudes of Ghanaians contributing to poor sanitation
Ghana News Agency
Accra, Aug. 24, GNA – Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the Minister of Information, has decried the bad attitudes of Ghanaians as the contributory factor to the country's poor sanitation situation. He said cleanliness is next to godliness and, therefore, urged …
