Baiday Bash: Denrele, VJ Adams, Lolo Wazobia Others Surprise Funke Akindele

Nollywood leading lady Funke Akindele most famous for her role as Jenifa turned 40 on the 24th of August. Several Nollywood celebs joined her husband Abdul Rasheed-Bello aka JJCskillz to mark her birthday in surprise fashion. Lailas Blog reports The surprise 40th birthday party was set up, after her husband took her out of the…

The post Baiday Bash: Denrele, VJ Adams, Lolo Wazobia Others Surprise Funke Akindele appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

