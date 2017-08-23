Barca denies capturing Di Maria

FC Barcelona have announced that their official Twitter account was hacked on Tuesday night.

The club, which had struggled to sign a world class player since the departure of Neymar, had announced the signing of Angel Di Maria via one of its eight Twitter handles.

The tweet states, “Welcome Angel Di Maria to FC Barcelona! #DiMariaFCB.”

Barca later debunked the signing, explaining that its account was hacked.

“Our accounts have been hacked tonight. We’re working to solve the problem as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience,” the club said.

Our accounts have been hacked tonight.

We’re working to solve the problem as soon as possible.

Thanks for your patience.

Barca FC has eight official twitter handle in different languages.

