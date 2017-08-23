Barcelona confirm social media account hack after announcing Di Maria’s signing – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Barcelona confirm social media account hack after announcing Di Maria's signing
NAIJ.COM
Barcelona have debunked claims that they have signed Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria, citing that their account have been hacked. The Spanish giants are still in the look to replace Neymar after his world record £200million transfer to Paris …
Barcelona announced signing of Angel Di Maria on Twitter
Barcelona 'announce' Angel Di Maria signing after having their social media accounts hacked
Barcelona 'sign Angel di Maria' after official Twitter account is hacked
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!