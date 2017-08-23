Barcelona Sues Ex-Player, Neymar Jnr., Demands $10 million

Spanish football club, Barcelona FC has initiated legal action against its former player, Neymar Jnr. According to report, the Spanish league giant is seeking at least $10million from its former footballer over an alleged breach of contract. The suit comes after Neymar made a record move from the club to Paris Saint-Germain, PSG. Barcelona made…

The post Barcelona Sues Ex-Player, Neymar Jnr., Demands $10 million appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

