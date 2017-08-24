Becca – Number 1 Ft. Mr Eazi
Ghanaian vocal power house “Becca” is out with her third studio album coined “Unveiling“. Here is “Number 1” off the album a solid tune which features Africa’s new sound torch bearer “Mr Eazi“. Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD
