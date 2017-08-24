Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bell Pottinger found in breach of code for South African campaign – BBC News

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


BBC News

Bell Pottinger found in breach of code for South African campaign
BBC News
A UK public relations firm has been found in breach of an industry code of conduct for a controversial social media campaign, South Africa's opposition party said. Bell Pottinger was accused by the Democratic Alliance of inflaming racial tensions with
S.African party says its complaint againt UK PR firm is upheldNasdaq
DA wants 'strong sanction' against Guptas' former PR firm Bell PottingerNews24
Bell Pottinger sanctioned over claims it stirred racial tension in South AfricaThe Guardian
Herald live –Daily Maverick –Eyewitness News –Moneyweb.co.za
all 25 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.