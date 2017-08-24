Bell Pottinger found in breach of code for South African campaign – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Bell Pottinger found in breach of code for South African campaign
BBC News
A UK public relations firm has been found in breach of an industry code of conduct for a controversial social media campaign, South Africa's opposition party said. Bell Pottinger was accused by the Democratic Alliance of inflaming racial tensions with …
S.African party says its complaint againt UK PR firm is upheld
DA wants 'strong sanction' against Guptas' former PR firm Bell Pottinger
Bell Pottinger sanctioned over claims it stirred racial tension in South Africa
