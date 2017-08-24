Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Ben Nwabueze reveals what Nnamdi Kanu said will end IPOB’s agitation

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Biafra, Politics | 0 comments

Eminent lawyer and elder statesmen, Prof. Ben Nwabueze has said that the leader of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has mandated him to declare to Nigeria that he is ready to call off the struggle for Biafra if there is progress made in restructuring Nigeria. Nwabueze said this on Thursday during a press […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

