Biafra: ‘IPOB’ nurses administer free medical care in Abia [PHOTOS]

Some Nurses believed to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were spotted administering free medical care to villagers in Abia state. The nurses told villagers they started the free medical help in obedience and love they have for IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Photos of the nurses which have gone viral emerged online […]

Biafra: ‘IPOB’ nurses administer free medical care in Abia [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

