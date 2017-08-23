“Biafra Is Going To Be United States Of Biafra” – Asari Dokubo [Video]

In this 13 minute video clip, the leader of the Niger Delta Voluteer Force NDVF, Chief Asari Dokubo talks about Biafra. He said that he has been involved in the drafting of a constitution for Biafra and that Biafra will be a confederation to be known as “United States Of Biafra”. He went on to say that the ‘confederating units’ of Biafra may be decided by referendum.

He said that revenue will be divided 70% to the confederating units and 30% to central Government. He also said that the Government of Biafra will be in charge of defence, foreign affairs, judiciary and other national issues.

He ended by saying that the right of secession via referendum for any of the confederating units will be in the Biafra constitution

