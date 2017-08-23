Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu reacts to Buhari’s marching order on IPOB, agitators

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Biafra, Politics | 0 comments

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to give a better argument in handling calls for secession and restructuring. He said this at his country home in Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia, while reacting to the President’s order against IPOB, and other agitating groups. He warned that Buhari’s […]

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu reacts to Buhari’s marching order on IPOB, agitators

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.