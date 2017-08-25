Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Restructuring not our problem – IPOB carpets Ben Nwabueze

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Biafra, Politics | 0 comments

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said that it is not interested in restructuring of Nigeria but a well-organised referendum for an independent state of Biafra. The group said this in reaction to a statement credited to eminent lawyer and elder statesman, Prof. Ben Nwabueze who claimed that IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, mandated him […]

Biafra: Restructuring not our problem – IPOB carpets Ben Nwabueze

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.