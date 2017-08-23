Biafra Secret Service, Boko Haram: Russia signs defense military deal with Nigeria – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra Secret Service, Boko Haram: Russia signs defense military deal with Nigeria

Biafra Secret Service, Boko Haram: Russia signs defense military deal with Nigeria
On Tuesday, August 22, Russia announced that it has signed a military cooperation agreement with Nigeria and Niger, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Russia-Nigeria deal allows Nigerian servicemen to be trained in Russia's military …
