Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: US sends two attorneys to Nigeria, probes agitators’ killing

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Two United States Attorneys, Bruce Fein and Bruce DelValle of ‎Fein& DelValle PPLC have met with ten Nigerian witnesses on the suit filed in the United States District court of Columbia against 14 Nigerian defendants for their alleged involvement in the 2016 alleged torture and extra-judicial killings of pro Biafran agitators during their peaceful protests. […]

Biafra: US sends two attorneys to Nigeria, probes agitators’ killing

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.