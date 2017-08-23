Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Why Buhari must not let Nnamdi Kanu go scot free – Ex-Militants

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

The National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators (NCNDE-A), has urged the Federal Government to ensure that those propagating hate speech in the country were arrested and brought to justice. In a terse statement signed by the coalition’s National President, Eshanekpe Israel, he said the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, had […]

