Biafra: You Will Perish In The Red Sea – Asari Dokubo Fires Buhari [VIDEO]

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

Militant leader, Mujaheed Asari Dokubo has warned President Buhari over an alleged plan to attack Biafran agitators.

In a video made available to PoliticsNGR, Dokubo, while reacting to reports of the Rat invasion of President Muhammadu Buhari’s office, warned that the agitators do not want war, but that the president and his people want war, adding that like the ‘Egyptians of old, they will perish in the Red Sea’.

He said; “We don’t have anybody, We Biafrans are Orphans. You want to kill us, There is God. This is how God warned and warned and warned Pharoah until he perished in the Red sea and this is how you have refused to accept your warning and you have continued in your plot, in your evil machinations against our people, against Biafran. We are not looking for war but you and your people are looking for war and like Egyptians of old, you will perish in the Red sea. Insha Allahu. You will not escape.

You slaughtered over 1000 Shiites for no just cause, till today, Mallam Ibrahim Elzakzaky is still in prison, his wife, Zainab is still in prison. You slaughtered so many of us Biafrans.”

