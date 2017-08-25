Bianca Ojukwu breaks silence on Biafra, Anambra election – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Bianca Ojukwu breaks silence on Biafra, Anambra election
Daily Post Nigeria
Bianca Ojukwu, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain and widow of former Biafran warlord, the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has warned pro-Biafra groups clamouring for the boycott of the Anambra governorship election to desist or have …
Bianca Ojukwu speaks about Biafra, Anambra election boycott order from IPOB
Begin election boycott campaign in your states — Mrs Ojukwu tells agitators
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!