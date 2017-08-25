Pages Navigation Menu

Big names dominate IEBC's list of nominated MPs and Senators

The Standard

Big names dominate IEBC's list of nominated MPs and Senators
The Standard
The electoral commission has gazetted Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary General Wilson Sossion as a nominated MP, despite the unionist publicly declining the offer. Sossion is listed among the 12 nominated members of the National …
IEBC publishes list of nominated MPs and senatorsDaily Nation
Sossion, Mbarire and Kamanda among 32 gazetted as nominated MPsThe Star, Kenya
Big names among list of nominated MPsTUKO.CO.KE

all 5 news articles

