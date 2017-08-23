Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Back Bullish?

Key Points Bitcoin cash price after trading as low as $533 against the US Dollar found support and traded higher. Yesterday’s highlighted crucial descending channel pattern with resistance near $625 on the hourly chart of BCH/USD (data feed from Kraken) was broken. The price is now following a bullish path and could trade above $720 … Continue reading Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Back Bullish?

The post Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Back Bullish? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

