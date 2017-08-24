Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What We’re Looking At Today

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Sometimes in the financial markets, we get extended periods of consolidation and the only way to trade in these conditions is by tightening things up and looking for short, sharp scalp entries. Often, these consolidation periods come after sharp increases in volume. Action over the last 24 hours or so has proven to be exactly … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What We’re Looking At Today

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What We’re Looking At Today appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.