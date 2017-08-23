Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; Price Finds Medium Term Support

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

The European session is now well underway in the bitcoin price it’s time to take a look at how action overnight can feed into a strategy moving forward today. In yesterday’s analysis, we commented on the fact that the correction we have seen during the early week looked to be reversing and that the late … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Price Finds Medium Term Support

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Price Finds Medium Term Support appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.